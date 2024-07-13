Livewire *** Secret Service Rushes Trump out of Pennsylvania Rally After Shots Fired

Former President Donald Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired and may have hit him.

Follow along here on Breitbart News for live breaking updates.

<< Latest Updates – Older Updates >

UPDATE 11:56 p.m. ET:

The FBI is asking for help gathering information:

The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office is seeking information related to a shooting that occurred during a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Please visit https://t.co/4fUaJNhkBg to submit your tips, photos, and videos. pic.twitter.com/2Wrm6YwSRF — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) July 14, 2024

The agent in charge of the investigation says the FBI is not prepared yet to publicly identify the shooter but will soon, and is working to identify a motive.

UPDATE 11:54 p.m. ET:

The FBI is conducting a briefing now on the assassination attempt against Trump.

UPDATE 11:53 p.m. ET:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) issued this statement just now:

Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area. Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery. We… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 11:47 p.m. ET:

A law enforcement briefing is expected soon per CNN.

In addition, Stephen K. Bannon–the former Trump campaign chief and White House chief strategist who is currently in federal prison at the behest of congressional Democrats and the Biden administration–warned before entering custody that he was worried this might happen because the woman running the U.S. Secret Service he said was incompetent.

Bannon, a former Breitbart News executive chairman and currently the host of War Room, is currently in Danbury federal prison in Connecticut.

UPDATE 11:34 p.m. ET

And our flag was still there…

The American flag is still lit up and flying tonight behind the stage in Butler, PA. pic.twitter.com/GTh7g3ihqW — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 11:38 p.m. ET:

While the name is not yet public, there are reports emerging that the shooter was a local 20-year-old man:

🚨#BREAKING: The shooter at today’s Trump rally in Pennsylvania has been identified by the FBI as a 20-year-old male from the local Butler County area. His name has not yet been released as this is still active pic.twitter.com/MkkUPp95Gl — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 14, 2024

In addition, there is video emerging of people saying a man had a gun before shots rang out:

‘HE’S GOT A GUN!’ New video shows Trump supporters pointing out shooter before gunfire broke out pic.twitter.com/OTpjVS1zyd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 11:26 p.m. ET

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) echoes the call by Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for a full investigation.

THE HOUSE WILL CONDUCT A FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS TODAY. The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 14, 2024

However, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is skeptical that federal law enforcement will “get to the bottom of this soon.”

The same bureau that investigated the Las Vegas shooting and the January 6th pipe bombs is now investigating the attempted assassination of Trump. This is also the same bureau that raided Mar-a-Lago. I’m sure they’ll get to the bottom of this soon. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 11:13 p.m. ET

Trump is getting lots of shout outs for his grace under fire today.

Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 14, 2024

UFC fighter Evan Elder shout outs President Trump after assassination attempt following second-round win: "Hey, I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I'm glad that man's okay. Long live Trump. Let's go baby. Trump 2024!"pic.twitter.com/6f32CWpuRD — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. ET

Biden has reportedly spoken with Trump.

From a White House Official: This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump. The President also spoke to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy. Tonight, the President is returning to Washington DC. Tomorrow morning at the White House,… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 10:38 p.m. ET

Breitbart’s John Nolte has been tracking violent left-wing rhetoric aimed at Trump and his supporters for years. Today he writes, “The corporate media have spent the last decade singling out one man for an unprecedented hate campaign, and on a beautiful Saturday evening in Pennsylvania, that hate campaign almost paid off.”

Read the rest here.

Just last month, The New Republic ran this cover story depicting Trump as Hitler.

We chose the cover image, based on a well-known 1932 Hitler campaign poster, for a precise reason: that anyone transported back to 1932 Germany could very, very easily have explained away Herr Hitler’s excesses and been persuaded that his critics were going overboard. After all,… pic.twitter.com/x79Rkh86O1 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 7, 2024

Last week, President Biden told his donors on a private call that “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

On Friday, at the annual Sun Valley, Idaho, billionaire bash, top Biden donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman sarcastically quipped about making Trump “a martyr.”

Puck News reported:

Peter Thiel sarcastically thanked Reid Hoffman for funding lawsuits against Trump because they had turned him into “a martyr,” increasing his chances of re-election. From the stage, Hoffman shot back with his own sarcastic quip: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.”

After the shooting, some Trump supporters openly blamed the media for inciting violence.

This man is right by putting blame on the LYING AND EVIL mainstream media! pic.twitter.com/3BbA0OUqHx — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 14, 2024

And all of this comes after former January 6 Select Committee leader Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) introduced legislation last April to strip Trump of his Secret Service protection, thus making him a softer target for any would-be assassin inspired by left-wing rhetoric to take out a dictator.

UPDATE 10:24 p.m. ET

The FBI released the following statement.

Updated FBI statement on the ongoing incident that took place today in Butler, Pennsylvania. https://t.co/MfwVeYs3kF pic.twitter.com/6fWqcTbA1S — FBI (@FBI) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 10:18 p.m. ET

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) tells Fox News’ Sean Hannity that his nephew was injured in the shooting but not critically.

BREAKING: Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) says that his nephew was shot during the assassination attempt on Trump pic.twitter.com/kw6lZDonaC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 10:06 p.m. ET:

CBS News’ Robert Costa is complaining that Trump supports are “extremely angry” about the fact that Trump was nearly murdered in an assassination attempt that killed one Trump supporter and left two others critically injured.

CBS’s Robert Costa complains “Trump supporters on social media tonight are extremely angry” at the assassination attempt, lamenting “this is still a politically charged moment”. Margaret Brennan demands Republicans “take the political temperature down” pic.twitter.com/LznPL6WtC6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 14, 2024

Even now, the New York Times can’t seem to bring themselves to acknowledge that Trump survived an assassination attempt. The Times‘ current headline reads: “Trump ‘Safe’ After Shooting at Rally; Suspected Gunman Killed.”

Many hours later, the NYT still cannot say that a shooter tried to kill Trump. Even now, readers are invited to believe that random shooting took place at a MAGA rally. pic.twitter.com/u4m2KJeXRI — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 10:01 p.m. ET:

Questions are already being asked about the motives of the shooter and whether the security for the rally was adequate. House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) posted that his committee will be seeking answers from the Secret Service.

I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon. My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 14, 2024

Conservative host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino claims that requests for more security for Trump was denied, but allegation has not been confirmed by the Trump campaign.

I want to repeat, and can absolutely confirm, the USSS Director Kim Cheatle has repeatedly turned down requests for a larger security footprint around President Trump. Despite knowing the threat level is catastrophic.

Resign tonight. https://t.co/v3UQyTt1dK — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 14, 2024

Video shows the Secret Service sniper seemingly spotting the shooter.

Video of U.S. Secret Service counter sniper/overwatch team in the moments before/during the failed assassination attempt of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/MK1krdnESr — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) July 14, 2024

Glenn Thrush of the New York Times reports:

The national security division of the Justice Department is expected to open an investigation into the attempt to shoot Trump, according to two people familiar with the situation. It is a significant indication that the department regards the shooting not as an isolated act of violence but as an assassination attempt with national security implications.

UPDATE 9:48 p.e. ET:

The Trump campaign and the RNC just released a statement confirming that next week’s convention will proceed as planned:

As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action. President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again. Sincerely, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Senior Advisors Susie Wiles & Chris LaCivita Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump

UPDATE 9:10 p.m. ET:

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump sent this message out:

Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our… — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024

UPDATE 9:05 p.m. ET:

Franklin Graham says he praises God that Trump is alive:

I thank God that former President @realDonaldTrump is alive. pic.twitter.com/laqesPBVvo — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) July 14, 2024

Also, a GOP insider told Breitbart News there may be changes to how the Republican National Convention–which is set to begin on Monday in Milwaukee–will go:

“It’s inconceivable that things will proceed as-is because the authorities will need time to implement enhanced protocols at the venue but also within the perimeter, at assorted official events throughout Milwaukee, and with all the state delegations,” the GOP insider said. “It’s not just about the safety and security of a principal. You have 56 delegations arriving and departing by bus. They’re sitting ducks for any copycats who find an elevated structure somewhere.”

UPDATE 8:58 p.m. ET:

The Secret Service confirms many new details, and adds another fact which is that in addition to the one rally-goer who was killed there are TWO others critically injured:

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

The Secret Service also says the agency killed the shooter.

<p><img src=

” data-mce-resize=”false” data-mce-placeholder=”1″ alt=”” data-mce-src=”https://www.breitbart.com/wp-content/plugins/jw-video-editor-preview/img/play6.png” data-mce-style=”background: linear-gradient(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65),rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65)),url(‘https://content.jwplatform.com/thumbs/6Vutoa2l-720.jpg’);”>

UPDATE 8:56 p.m. ET:

The New York Times appears to have captured an image of the bullet in the air before it hit Trump:

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills. Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. pic.twitter.com/FqmLBCytoW — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) July 14, 2024

UNREAL photo by @dougmillsnyt. You can see the bullet flying by Trump’s head. pic.twitter.com/wSk9oPx1wi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2024

<< Latest Updates – Older Updates >