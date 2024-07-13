*** Livewire *** Secret Service Rushes Trump out of Pennsylvania Rally After Shots Fired

C-SPAN
Matthew Boyle

Former President Donald Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired and may have hit him.

UPDATE 11:56 p.m. ET:

The FBI is asking for help gathering information:

The agent in charge of the investigation says the FBI is not prepared yet to publicly identify the shooter but will soon, and is working to identify a motive.

UPDATE 11:54 p.m. ET:

The FBI is conducting a briefing now on the assassination attempt against Trump.

UPDATE 11:53 p.m. ET:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) issued this statement just now:

UPDATE 11:47 p.m. ET:

A law enforcement briefing is expected soon per CNN.

In addition, Stephen K. Bannon–the former Trump campaign chief and White House chief strategist who is currently in federal prison at the behest of congressional Democrats and the Biden administration–warned before entering custody that he was worried this might happen because the woman running the U.S. Secret Service he said was incompetent.

Bannon, a former Breitbart News executive chairman and currently the host of War Room, is currently in Danbury federal prison in Connecticut.

UPDATE 11:34 p.m. ET

And our flag was still there…

UPDATE 11:38 p.m. ET:

While the name is not yet public, there are reports emerging that the shooter was a local 20-year-old man:

In addition, there is video emerging of people saying a man had a gun before shots rang out:

UPDATE 11:26 p.m. ET 

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) echoes the call by Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for a full investigation.

However, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is skeptical that federal law enforcement will “get to the bottom of this soon.”

UPDATE 11:13 p.m. ET

Trump is getting lots of shout outs for his grace under fire today.

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. ET

Biden has reportedly spoken with Trump.

UPDATE 10:38 p.m. ET

Breitbart’s John Nolte has been tracking violent left-wing rhetoric aimed at Trump and his supporters for years. Today he writes, “The corporate media have spent the last decade singling out one man for an unprecedented hate campaign, and on a beautiful Saturday evening in Pennsylvania, that hate campaign almost paid off.”

Just last month, The New Republic ran this cover story depicting Trump as Hitler.

Last week, President Biden told his donors on a private call that “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

On Friday, at the annual Sun Valley, Idaho, billionaire bash, top Biden donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman sarcastically quipped about making Trump “a martyr.”

Puck News reported:

Peter Thiel sarcastically thanked Reid Hoffman for funding lawsuits against Trump because they had turned him into “a martyr,” increasing his chances of re-election.

From the stage, Hoffman shot back with his own sarcastic quip: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.”

After the shooting, some Trump supporters openly blamed the media for inciting violence.

And all of this comes after former January 6 Select Committee leader Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) introduced legislation last April to strip Trump of his Secret Service protection, thus making him a softer target for any would-be assassin inspired by left-wing rhetoric to take out a dictator.

UPDATE 10:24 p.m. ET

The FBI released the following statement.

UPDATE 10:18 p.m. ET

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) tells Fox News’ Sean Hannity that his nephew was injured in the shooting but not critically.

UPDATE 10:06 p.m. ET:

CBS News’ Robert Costa is complaining that Trump supports are “extremely angry” about the fact that Trump was nearly murdered in an assassination attempt that killed one Trump supporter and left two others critically injured.

Even now, the New York Times can’t seem to bring themselves to acknowledge that Trump survived an assassination attempt. The Times‘ current headline reads: “Trump ‘Safe’ After Shooting at Rally; Suspected Gunman Killed.”

UPDATE 10:01 p.m. ET:

Questions are already being asked about the motives of the shooter and whether the security for the rally was adequate. House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) posted that his committee will be seeking answers from the Secret Service.

Conservative host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino claims that requests for more security for Trump was denied, but allegation has not been confirmed by the Trump campaign.

Video shows the Secret Service sniper seemingly spotting the shooter.

Glenn Thrush of the New York Times reports:

The national security division of the Justice Department is expected to open an investigation into the attempt to shoot Trump, according to two people familiar with the situation. It is a significant indication that the department regards the shooting not as an isolated act of violence but as an assassination attempt with national security implications.

UPDATE 9:48 p.e. ET:

The Trump campaign and the RNC just released a statement confirming that next week’s convention will proceed as planned:

As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action.

President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Senior Advisors Susie Wiles & Chris LaCivita

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump

UPDATE 9:10 p.m. ET:

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump sent this message out:

UPDATE 9:05 p.m. ET:

Franklin Graham says he praises God that Trump is alive:

Also, a GOP insider told Breitbart News there may be changes to how the Republican National Convention–which is set to begin on Monday in Milwaukee–will go:

“It’s inconceivable that things will proceed as-is because the authorities will need time to implement enhanced protocols at the venue but also within the perimeter, at assorted official events throughout Milwaukee, and with all the state delegations,” the GOP insider said. “It’s not just about the safety and security of a principal. You have 56 delegations arriving and departing by bus. They’re sitting ducks for any copycats who find an elevated structure somewhere.”

UPDATE 8:58 p.m. ET:

The Secret Service confirms many new details, and adds another fact which is that in addition to the one rally-goer who was killed there are TWO others critically injured:

The Secret Service also says the agency killed the shooter.

UPDATE 8:56 p.m. ET:

The New York Times appears to have captured an image of the bullet in the air before it hit Trump:

