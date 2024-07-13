Livewire *** Secret Service Rushes Trump out of Pennsylvania Rally After Shots Fired

Former President Donald Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired and may have hit him.

JUST NOW: Gun shots fired at Trump rally in PA. Screams can be heard. People taking cover. Terrifying. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 13, 2024

Numerous shots fired at the Trump Rally just now pic.twitter.com/ce0epdmDe0 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 13, 2024

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 6:49 p.m. ET:

More from the Trump campaign statement here:

“He is fine.” Trump

Campaign statement reassuring he is ok: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.” — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 13, 2024

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said his father will never stop fighting to save the country:

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, just endorsed Trump and said he’s praying for his recovery:

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 6:47 p.m. ET:

Per the Associated Press, Trump has released a statement saying he is “fine”:

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Trump says he is 'fine' in statement and says he is being checked at a medical facility — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) July 13, 2024

Trump is apparently being examined at a medical facility.

Also, the U.S. Secret Service issued a statement on the shooting:

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 6:44 p.m. ET:

A Pennsylvania congressman in the front row says he heard eight to 10 shots, and other people may have been hit:

From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally. Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears mulitple people in the crowd may have been hit and were… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

UPDATE 6:42 p.m. ET:

Images and videos of the harrowing scene are streaming in, showing what appears to be blood on Trump’s face:

LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ — George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024

It’s unclear if Trump was shot, or if the apparent injuries he suffered happened in some other way. Details at this stage are scant. Trump’s current condition is also unclear.

It’s also unclear who was doing the shooting and whether they were alone or in a group. There are millions of questions forming right now in this dark moment.