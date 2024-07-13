*** Livewire *** Secret Service Rushes Trump out of Pennsylvania Rally After Shots Fired

Matthew Boyle
Washington, DC

Former President Donald Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired and may have hit him.

UPDATE 6:49 p.m. ET:

More from the Trump campaign statement here:

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said his father will never stop fighting to save the country:

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, just endorsed Trump and said he’s praying for his recovery:

UPDATE 6:47 p.m. ET:

Per the Associated Press, Trump has released a statement saying he is “fine”:

Trump is apparently being examined at a medical facility.

Also, the U.S. Secret Service issued a statement on the shooting:

UPDATE 6:44 p.m. ET:
A Pennsylvania congressman in the front row says he heard eight to 10 shots, and other people may have been hit:

UPDATE 6:42 p.m. ET:

Images and videos of the harrowing scene are streaming in, showing what appears to be blood on Trump’s face:

It’s unclear if Trump was shot, or if the apparent injuries he suffered happened in some other way. Details at this stage are scant. Trump’s current condition is also unclear.

It’s also unclear who was doing the shooting and whether they were alone or in a group. There are millions of questions forming right now in this dark moment.

