The Biden campaign issued a statement responding to former President Donald Trump’s announcement of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his pick for vice president.

In a press release, Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote that Trump had chosen Vance as “his running mate” because he “will do what” former Vice President Mike Pence “wouldn’t on January 6.”

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people.”

“As Trump’s running mate, Vance will make it his mission to enact Trump’s Project 2025 agenda at the expense of American families,” the statement continues. “This is someone who supports banning abortion nationwide while criticizing exceptions for rape and incest survivors; railed against the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for millions with preexisting conditions; and has admitted he wouldn’t have certified the free and fair election in 2020.”

The statement from the Biden campaign comes after Trump issued a statement on Truth Social announcing that he had picked Vance as his vice president.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote in his statement. “J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association.”

Vance is also the author of the memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, which was made into a movie.