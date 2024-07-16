Exclusive — Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler: Donald Trump’s Path to Victory ‘Runs Right Through Georgia’

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that the path to victory for former President Donald Trump goes right through the Peach State.

Loeffler spoke to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When asked about Trump’s decision to choose Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate, she said, “It really cemented, for me, that we’re going to have an America First agenda if we can get President Trump across the finish line.”

Boyle said that the “number one most important state” for Trump to get elected is the Peach State, which Trump lost during the 2020 presidential election.

“The path to the White House runs right through Georgia,” Loeffler said.

When asked what can be done to secure Trump’s victory, Loeffler said her organization, Greater Georgia, is working to register voters and promote election integrity.

The former senator said that the organization is working to register conservatives and reach out to “diverse and underrepresented communities.”

“We have to make that we aren’t intimidated by the mainstream media who doesn’t want us to talk about election integrity, so we’ve become the state’s leading watchdog on election integrity. That means that we’re chasing the ballots into the box, that we’re upholding election laws, and holding officials accountable when they’re making arbitrary decisions about our elections that undermine faith in our elections,” Loeffler said.

Given concerns about election integrity, Loeffler said that she is “pretty confident” that Trump will win Georgia, but “we need to run like we’re ten points, 20 points down because anything could happen. I saw it first hand.”

