Exclusive — Alex Pfeiffer of MAGA Inc.: Kamala Harris ‘Co-Conspirator in Biden’s Plot to Destroy America’

It does not matter if President Joe Biden is replaced with Vice President Kamala Harris on the top of the Democrat ticket, MAGA Inc.’s Alex Pfeiffer said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, because she supports the same policies and is a “co-conspirator in Joe Biden’s plot to destroy America.”

“As it pertains to President Trump, going out there and campaigning in a speech, I think the reason you’re seeing this outpour of support is because people recognize that he took a bullet for us. The least we could do was turn out and vote for him,” Pfeiffer said, explaining that Trump laid out in his recent speech why America is united behind him.

WATCH — Butler County D.A.: 1 Spectator, Shooter Dead, Shots Fired From ‘Outside’ Rally



That aside, despite the recent events of the day — including the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump — Trump was leading Biden in polling prior to the June debate because he has failed on the economy and the border, he explained. That being said, it does not matter if they replace Biden with Harris because those are also her policies.

“It doesn’t matter because Kamala Harris … is a co-conspirator in Joe Biden’s plot to destroy America,” he said.

“Kamala Harris is responsible for all Joe Biden’s decisions,” he said, providing specific examples.

“Kamala Harris said she was the last person in the room with Joe Biden when he decided on his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal plan, and … she told CNN she was comfortable with the plan. Kamala Harris was Biden’s border czar, and she told NBC that the border was secured days after Laken Riley’s killer came across the border. Kamala Harris supported abolishing ICE. She raised money for violent bail offenders. So running against Kamala Harris will be a blast,” he concluded, deeming her a “radical California liberal” who will “want to bring those values to states like Pennsylvania.”

“I think it’d be a very easy case to make against her. So, yeah, it doesn’t matter who they run,” he said, adding that the entire party, including Harris, has been “in on the coverup of Joe Biden’s mental decline.”

“They all share responsibility for a man who clearly can’t function being in charge of our nuclear codes,” he added.

