Former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) released a memo on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is “doing well” after the assassination attempt on him last Saturday, noting that it was “an absolute miracle” that Trump had not been killed.

In his memo, Jackson wrote that he had met with Trump in New Jersey “late that evening,” and had also “been with” Trump “since that time,” doing evaluations and treating him. Jackson’s memo comes a week after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots from the rooftop of a nearby building with a direct line of sight of Trump.

The former president was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

“As the former appointed Physician to the President for President Donald J. Trump, I was naturally very concerned, as was the entire world, about his wellbeing after the assassination attempt on his life,” Jackson wrote. “As such, I met him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late that evening to personally check on him, and offer my assistance in any way possible.”

Jackson confirmed that Trump “sustained a gunshot wound” on his right ear after Crooks fired shots from “a high-powered rifle.”

“I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily,” Jackson wrote. “He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would be assassin.”

The former White House doctor added that the “bullet passed” and had come “less than a quarter of an inch from entering” Trump’s head.

The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Gin the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon,” Jackson continued. “I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed.”

During Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, he recounted the details of last Saturday. Trump shared how he had been talking about what his administration had done on illegal immigration, and how he had turned to look at a screen that was displaying a chart showing information on illegal immigration into the United States, thus avoiding a lethal shot to the head.