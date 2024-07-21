Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Kamala Harris Owns the Entire Leftwing Policy Record of Joe Biden’

Vice President Kamala Harris “owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden,” Donald Trump Jr. said in reaction to the news of President Joe Biden apparently caving to pressure from Democrats and dropping out of the presidential race.

Biden wrote in a letter posted to social media Sunday, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

After releasing the letter, he posted a picture of himself with Harris, endorsing her to take his place.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” he said.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” he added. “Let’s do this.”

Don Jr. was among the first to remind Americans that Harris is just as bad — if not worse — than Biden.

“Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden,” he pointed out.

“The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something,” he continued, reminding Americans that she served as border czar and failed at it miserably.

“She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!” he exclaimed.

Harris had yet to comment on the news — on social media, at least — at the time of this writing.

This story is developing.