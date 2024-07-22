U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should step down, and it is concerning that she has not, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX), member of the House Oversight Committee, told Breitbart News Daily ahead of the highly anticipated hearing Monday featuring Cheatle — over one week after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

When asked why Cheatle has not stepped down, Cloud said it is simply “beyond me.”

“It seems that this position, it’s the only honorable thing to do in that position. It’s beyond me. The only other thing would be, you know, that’s one of the suspicious questions,” he said. “Why would she not other than wanting a job, and other than, you know, wanting to have some hand in the investigation and to steer it some way.”

WATCH — “Well… That’s Bullsh*t” Rep. Nancy Mace Blasts Secret Service Director for Dodging Questions:

Committee on Oversight and Accountability

Cloud emphasized that Cheatle stating that this “should never happen again” is not a good enough answer in this situation, as Trump nearly lost his life.

Cloud also pointed to a concerning report on the agents, which found that they are “supposed to spend 25 percent of their time in training.”

“That’s gotten down to, I think, less than seven and a half percent,” the congressman said, noting that the detail in question allegedly had less than two percent, according to the report.

LISTEN:

Cloud also blasted Cheatle for focusing on woke issues:

And then we know that the initiative of this current director has not been, you know, to get the best of the best of the best of the people. It’s been more about, you know, they had one has had 30 percent of women on the force. And of course, they have different standards for women as men on the force. And as long as people can do the job, of course, we don’t care. But if you’re changing standards in order to have DEI hires on a mission, that’s a zero fail mission, I mean, this is where the woke has gotten dangerous — and very dangerous. … We’ve got to push back on that.

“When you change standards, it becomes a demotivating thing. We’re seeing in our military right now as well,” he added. “We have some work to do to reform the Secret Service.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.