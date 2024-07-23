Joe Biden to Speak Publicly Wednesday After Stepping Aside 

President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern from the Oval Office to presumably explain why he dropped out of the race, his official X account posted Tuesday.

It will be the first public appearance since Wednesday when the president slowly walked down the step of Air Force One and was helped into an SUV before disappearing for the weekend with an alleged coronavirus infection. The president was not pictured wearing a mask, as the Biden-Harris administration mandated millions of Americans do years prior.

His continued disappearance after he stepped aside fueled speculation of worsening health, and critics questioned the method of his resignation via his personal X account and on personal stationery.

Many believe Biden’s decision to quit the race amounted to a “coup.” Biden stepped aside after top Democrats threatened him with invoking the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to force him out, sources told the New York Post on Monday.

It appeared former President Barack Obama played a significant role behind the scenes in Biden’s decision to step aside. More is here on Obama’s apparent role.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris about 30 minutes after stepping down to replace him on the ticket. He vowed to campaign for Harris while remaining president despite calls for him to resign. Harris quickly raised $100 million and secured enough delegates to become the de facto nominee Monday evening.

The New York Times, however, published a study on Monday that found that Harris is the least “electable” among potential Democrats to replace Biden. The report underscores Democrats’ lack of a democratic process to select a new de facto nominee — all while nullifying about 14 million votes that were cast for Biden during the Democrat primary.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.