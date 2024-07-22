Report: Biden Quit After Dems Threatened to Invoke 25th Amendment

Top Democrats threatened President Joe Biden with the 25th Amendment to force him out of office if he did not voluntarily step aside, sources told the New York Post on Monday.

Democrats leveraged a coup against Joe Biden, many Republicans including Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) recently speculated. “There’s a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment,” Vance told Fox News:

If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president, and if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment. You don’t get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way.

Top Democrats allegedly placed the “well-orchestrated” coup in motion weeks ago, which entailed allowing Biden to debate former President Donald Trump, a source close to the Biden family told the Post:

“Hunter felt he [Joe Biden] was being set up and he was very concerned about his father,” the source said. “These people, these officials were not on Joe’s side.” … Democratic Party insiders have also known for at least two years how Biden was in decline, said the source. “When I saw him a couple of years ago, it was frightening,” said the source. “He was just repeating slogans and had no idea who I was.”

It appeared former President Barack Obama played a significant role behind the scenes in Biden’s decision to step aside. Obama did not question the validity of Biden’s candidacy until Wednesday in a Washington Post leak. The leak immediately followed reports that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told the president to step aside.

WATCH — Dem Rep. Kuster: I “Could Tell” Biden “Was Aging” “in the Spring” but Harris “Was Being Very Loyal”:

The timing of the leak to the Post suggests an organized effort by the Democrat leaders to convince Biden to drop out after weeks of chaos within the party amid continued media scrutiny on Biden’s political viability.

“The idea here is that Obama, Pelosi, Jeffries, and Schumer do not want to be seen as back-room party bosses engineering a Harris coronation,” Politico Playbook reported. “And if there’s a real challenge then they want to be able to unite the party again when there’s a nominee.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.