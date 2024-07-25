The House passed a resolution introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) that condemns Vice President Kamala Harris’s “failure” as what they referred to as “border czar” with support from all Republicans and six Democrats.

On Thursday, 214 House Republicans as well as six House Democrats voted to condemn Harris’s “failure” in the role given to her by President Joe Biden in March 2021, when he asked her to help stem “the migration to our southern border.”

However, 196 House Democrats voted against the resolution.

“The House of Representatives strongly condemns the Biden Administration and its Border Czar, Kamala Harris’s, failure to secure the United States border,” the resolution reads.

Those six House Democrats who voted for the resolution are:

Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO)

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Rep. Don Davis (D-NC)

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME)

Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D-AK)

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA)

“Vice President Kamala Harris is not just a failed border czar — she is an extremist on border security and immigration enforcement, as her record as a senator, presidential candidate, and vice president makes abundantly clear,” House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said in a statement:

In March 2021, President Biden told the country that Vice President Harris was ‘the most qualified person to…lead our efforts’ in stemming the flood of illegal aliens across our Southwest border. No rational person could look at the years since, and conclude anything except that she was utterly unqualified, and has completely failed. While Democrats and their allies in the media rush to excuse Vice President Harris’ catastrophic failure to end the crisis she and President Biden created, Congress has shown with this resolution that we want the American people to know the truth. [Emphasis added]

Also this week, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced articles of impeachment against Harris for “willful refusal to uphold the immigration laws” as the Biden-Harris administration has overseen roughly 11 million migrant crossings at United States borders since early 2021.

As part of a strategy to expand its Catch and Release network at the southern border, the Biden-Harris administration has implemented a broad parole pipeline that imports hundreds of thousands of migrants to American communities every month.

The parole pipeline has welcomed nearly 1.2 million migrants since January 2023.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.