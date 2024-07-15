Joe Biden’s Parole Pipeline Welcomes Nearly 1.2 Million Migrants to U.S.

President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline has welcomed almost 1.2 million foreign nationals to the United States since its inception in January 2023. For perspective, the number of foreign nationals who have entered the U.S. through the parole pipeline, thus far, is approaching the size of Dallas, Texas.

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released figures for June, showing Biden’s parole pipeline is continuing to release tens of thousands of foreign nationals into the U.S. interior via the southern border and commercial flights every month.

From January 2023 through June 2024, almost 1.2 million foreign nationals have been released into American communities through the parole pipeline, which utilizes the administration’s “CBP One” mobile app and “humanitarian parole.”

The CBP One app, whereby those in northern Mexico schedule appointments at the border for release into the U.S. interior, has welcomed more than 680,500 foreign nationals to the country. Those arriving via CBP One are primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti.

Likewise, almost 495,000 nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have arrived in the U.S. on humanitarian parole during the same period. Those securing humanitarian parole fly into the U.S. via commercial flights after getting approval from DHS.

Specifically, more than 104,000 Cubans, over 194,000 Haitians, more than 86,000 Nicaraguans, and more than 110,500 Venezuelans have arrived in the U.S. and been given humanitarian parole.

