Ogles Introduces Impeachment Articles Against ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris for ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has introduced articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Biden administration’s “border czar,” for “willfully and systemically” refusing “to uphold Federal immigration laws.” A second article in the resolution also contends she “breached the public trust.”

Ogles introduced the resolution to impeach Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee, on Tuesday, as Politico and the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday, per screenshots of the document tweeted by Politico’s Olivia Beavers. Ogles contends Harris has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to the border crisis and mass illegal immigration,

GOP Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) just introduced articles of impeachment against VP Kamala Harris for high crimes and misdemeanors pic.twitter.com/M5xtvcR2M2 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 23, 2024

Harris — whom President Joe Biden put in charge of handling illegal immigration and tasked to “work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem” in March 2021, as the Associated Press noted – faces a number of allegations in Ogles’ resolution.

First and foremost, the resolution points to Harris’s “refusal to uphold existing immigration laws and a palpable indifference to people in the United States suffering as a result of the ongoing southern border crisis.”

It further states that Harris has “consistently refused to visit the southern border to evaluate this ongoing national crisis,” spare one trip that was “hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the migrant crisis.”

Harris made that trip back in June 2021, some 90 days after Biden tapped her to head up the effort at the border.

Ogles writes that the border crisis, “tragically extenuated by” Harris’s “inaction,” has had a “disproportionate” negative impact on American women and girls — pointing to rapes, attacks, and murders at the hands of illegals that have garnered national attention:

In August 2023, Rachel Morin, a mother of 5, was raped and killed by an illegal alien. In September 2023, an illegal alien attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter in Los Angeles. On May 14, 2024, an illegal alien from Turkey raped a 15-year-old New York girl after threatening to beat her with a pipe. In February 2024, a 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley was killed by al illegal alien. In June 2024, a 13-year-old New York girl was raped in broad daylight inside a Queens park by an illegal alien; Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl, was killed by 2 illegal aliens and later found dead after being strangled and sexually assaulted; 5 illegal aliens were charged with kidnapping a 14-year-old Indiana girl.

Ogles also points out that December 2023 saw nearly 302,000 illegal alien border encounters, the most ever recorded in a single month, and that the first five months of Fiscal Year 2023 resulted in the seizure of 106 pounds of drugs, including 11,000 pounds of fentanyl.

Per the Examiner, a second article states she “breached the public trust,” accusing her of misleading the American public “to obfuscate the physical and cognitive well-being of” Biden.