The Trump campaign said on Thursday it would be “inappropriate” to schedule presidential debates so long as the Democrats have any confusion about their prospective nominee.

In a statement released on Thursday, Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said Democrats would need to settle on a nominee before a debate can be agreed upon.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,” said the statement.

“There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party — namely Barack Hussein Obama — that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better.’ Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds,” the statement concluded.

As Breitbart News reported this week, former President Barack Obama reportedly does not believe Vice President Kamala Harris can beat former President Donald Trump in the general election and will hold on endorsing her. On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race and immediately endorsed Kamala Harris. Speaking with the New York Post, a source close to the Biden family said the outgoing president’s decision to endorse Harris so quickly blindsided Obama.

“Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” the source told the outlet. “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her.”

“When you are running for president, there are things you can and can’t say,” source added.

“Wait until the debate … She can’t debate. She’s going to put her foot in her mouth about Israel, Palestine, Ukraine. She’s going to say something really stupid,” the source said. “Obama knew this was going to happen, Joe knew this was going to happen. Now she is going to have to answer real questions.”

