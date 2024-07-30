Poll: Four in 10 Say Kamala Harris Farther to the Left than Joe Biden

Four in ten believe Vice President Kamala Harris is farther to the left than President Joe Biden, a Harvard-Harris survey reveals.

The survey asked respondents, “Is Kamala Harris to the left or the right of Biden politically, or is she largely aligned with him?”

Overall, a majority combined say Harris is either “largely aligned” with Biden or even further to the left. Of those, 49 percent said she is “largely aligned” with Biden, while 38 percent said she is actually “to the left” of Biden. Just 13 percent believe she is more to the right.

Most Republicans, 57 percent, say Harris is more to the left of Biden — a sentiment held by 38 percent of independents and 19 percent of Democrats. Another 53 percent of independents say Harris is “largely aligned” with Biden, and 63 percent of Democrats feel the same way.

Further, the survey found that most, 67 percent, believe Harris will “continue the Biden administration policies on issues like taxes, inflation, immigration, and energy.” There is a consensus across party lines too, as 71 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of Republicans, and 63 percent of independents believe Harris will stay the course as well.

The survey was taken July 26-28, 2024 among 2,196 registered voters.

The results reinforce the messaging from former President Donald Trump’s side of the race. Trump and his campaign have continued to reiterate that it does not matter who Democrats put up as their nominee, as it will be a continuation of the original Biden-Harris administration, if not worse given Harris’s radical record, including her failure on border security — one of the top issues for Americans.

While the Democrats have largely coronated Harris — without a single voter casting a ballot for her as the top of the ticket nominee — the Trump campaign is unconcerned.

“As President Trump has pointed out, Kamala Harris owns all of the bad policies of the Biden administration and so does any other plausible Democrat, so I really see this as we’re running against the entire Democratic Party apparatus,” Trump’s running mate JD Vance told Breitbart News in an interview prior to a huge rally in Ohio.

‘It doesn’t matter who they put as the figurehead. We don’t want an open border. We don’t want the inflation and affordability problems caused by Joe Biden. We don’t want a foreign policy that leads to war and destruction all over the world,” Vance explained.

“We want to bring back some common sense and prosperity. That is what President Trump and I are going to keep on hammering. I think that it’s important for us to talk about what we want to do for the American people because the Democrats are clearly going to play musical chairs until they find somebody who they think can beat us—voters be damned—but we’re going to keep on running on our message and I think that’s something the American people will reward,” he continued.

This sentiment can be seen across the general messaging of the campaign as well, labeling Harris as “dangerously liberal” in interviews as well as attack ads.

“She is to the left of Bernie Sanders. She’s dangerously liberal,” Trump campaign national spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Breitbart News Saturday.

“We cannot afford her leadership in the Oval Office, and that will be our goal between now and Election Day for the next 101 days, to ensure every voter knows how radically liberal Kamala Harris is,” she added.