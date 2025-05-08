Pictures: Europe Stops to Celebrate VE Day 80 Years On

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day was celebrated Thursday across the Continent and in the UK, with thousands of people pausing to remember the fight for freedom in World War II and all that entailed.

They remembered that Hitler’s Nazi Germany had finally been crushed after a half-decade of invading other European powers and delivering genocide, the Holocaust, mass hatred and the murder of millions of innocents.

They saluted the fallen and applauded the brave, happy to solemnly acknowledge how the world was pulled back from the precipice of disaster driven by German Nazism.

“The idea that this was all just history and it doesn’t matter now somehow, is completely wrong,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

“Those values of freedom and democracy matter today.”

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump proclaimed Thursday as a day for the United States to celebrate victory in World War II, insisting the country should better recognize its essential role in the war.

“We are going to start celebrating our victories again!” he said.

Lest we forget.

The Associated Press contributed to this report