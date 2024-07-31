Newborn Surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana

A newborn baby was surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Fishers, Indiana, the Fishers Fire Department announced Monday.

“This incident underscores the importance of community resources and support systems in safeguarding the most vulnerable among us. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

“Thank you to the parents who surrendered this newborn and entrusted the Fishers Fire & Emergency Services firefighters to help in your time of need. Your baby is safe and healthy,” the post continues.

The baby was surrendered at Station 397, which is located at 15109 E 136th St. Firefighters “acted swiftly” and provided necessary care for the infant, who is now with Children and Family Services, the department said.

Indiana’s Safe Haven law allows for the anonymous surrender of an infant 30 days old or younger without prosecution. Infants may be surrendered at fire departments, hospitals, emergency medical service stations, or inside one of the state’s 130 Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Baby boxes are temperature-controlled incubators often built into exterior walls of fire stations, police stations, and hospitals that can be accessed from the inside. At-risk mothers can safely and legally place their newborns inside. Once a baby is inside the baby box, the outside door locks, and the mother has time to leave before an alarm goes off alerting first responders or hospital staff to the child’s presence.

The baby is then quickly removed and sent to a hospital for a wellness check. From there, the baby is usually placed into state custody and is often adopted quickly.

“This vital program ensures that infants are provided with a safe and secure environment while giving parents an alternative in times of crisis,” the department said.