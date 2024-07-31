Former President Donald Trump took a moment of silence to honor Corey Comperatore, the husband, father, and firefighter who was killed after a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During his rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump took a moment to honor the life of Comperatore, who was killed while trying to shield his wife and daughter when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building and shot Trump.

“We lift the memory….our memory to the brave firefighter who was so cruelly taken from us, Corey Comperatore. Corey Comperatore,” Trump said. “A very brave guy. Loved by his family and his friends, he was really loved.”

"Corey is a hero to all of us": President Trump honors memory of Corey Comperatore at rally in Harrisburg, PA

“In his last act on this earth, Corey threw himself over his wife and daughters and died shielding them from the bullets of a very disturbed guy,” Trump continued. “Corey is a hero to all of us, to all of us.”

During the Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump paid tribute to Comperatore by hugging and kissing his uniform on stage.

“He was a highly respected former fire chief, respected by everybody,” Trump said. “He was accompanied by his wife, Helen. An incredible woman I spoke to today. Devastated. And two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was.”