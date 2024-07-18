Former President Donald Trump honored the life of sniper victim Corey Comperatore, the Pennsylvania firefighter who died during the assassination attempt last Saturday, by hugging and kissing his uniform on stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday night.

“He was a highly respected former fire chief, respected by everybody,” said Trump. “He was accompanied by his wife, Helen. An incredible woman I spoke to today. Devastated. And two precious daughters. He lost his life selfishly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was.”

The former president then walked across the stage where hung Comperatore’s uniform that he both hugged and kissed. Take a look:

Trump pays homage to Corey Comperatore, the firefighter killed in the wake of Trump's assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/UkHDrma4EA — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 19, 2024

Later in the speech, Trump cited John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friend.”

Trump formally accepted the nomination for president against Joe Biden in the 2024 election on Thursday night. The Democratic National Convention (DNC) will not be until August.

