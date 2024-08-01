Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s Secret Service detail arrested a man in New York on Tuesday after he harassed them outside a restaurant Emhoff was inside.

According to the New York Post, Emhoff was inside a Tribeca restaurant for lunch when the man — known for complaining about cars that have New York Police Department placards on them, allowing them to park wherever — reportedly confronted the Secret Service detail.

The Secret Service detail members were in plain-clothes and not identifiable as Secret Service, according to the report.

The man then reportedly ripped a license plate off one of the agency’s black SUVs parked on the street, leading to the NYPD being called to the scene. Emhoff was then rushed out and placed in one of the SUVs, while the man was handcuffed and arrested.

The Secret Service has been under heavy scrutiny since the agency almost allowed former President Donald Trump to be assassinated several weeks ago.

