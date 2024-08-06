WATCH — Tim Walz: ‘I’ll Invest in a…Ladder Factory’ to Help Illegals Climb Border Wall

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, is apparently fine with helping illegal aliens climb over the United States-Mexico border wall.

During an interview on CNN, Walz appeared to refer to former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

“He talks about this wall. I always say, ‘Let me know how high it is. If it’s 25 feet, then I’ll invest in a 30-foot ladder factory,'” Walz stated.

The radical leftist governor continued:

That’s not how you stop this. You stop this using electronics. You stop it using more border control agents. You stop it by having a legal system that allows for that tradition of allowing folks to come here — just like my relatives did — to come here, be able to work, and establish the American dream. He’s not interested in that. He wants to demonize.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he wants to invest in a "ladder factory" to help illegal immigrants climb Trump's border wall, says we won't have Thanksgiving dinner anymore without illegal immigrant workers. Recent polling shows a majority of Americans support building a border… pic.twitter.com/9B5b7Qa44Z — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 1, 2024

In March 2023, Walz signed a bill into law that will give driver’s licenses to possibly 77,000 eligible illegal aliens, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The article noted:

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Harris, on Tuesday, announced Walz as her running mate for the White House in 2024, according to Breitbart News.

In a social media post, Harris said of Walz, “As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work”:

In response to the announcement, Walz said, “It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign. I’m all in.”

“Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school,” he added:

It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign. I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us. https://t.co/tqOVsw2OLM — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

Please click here to read the article “Seven Things to Know About Radical-Left Tim Walz.”

Social media users responded to Walz’s comments about the border wall and a ladder factory. One person wrote, “@GovTimWalz Is a fucking idiot.”

“No wonder MN is a mess. Can you impeach or censor this man? Full blown Marxist,” another user commented, while someone else replied, “What a clown, he has single handedly destroyed our state. I am embarrassed when people ask where I am from.”