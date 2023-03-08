Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has signed a Democrat-approved bill into law that will give driver’s licenses to potentially 77,000 eligible illegal aliens.

In January and February, Democrats in the Minnesota state house and senate approved the bill to eliminate the legal residency requirement for obtaining a driver’s license in the state. Instead, illegal aliens would be able to secure licenses to legally drive vehicles.

This week, Walz signed the legislation, claiming giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens “will make our communities safer for all Minnesotans.”

Specifically, the law now reverses a 20-year-old law across Minnesota that required those seeking driver’s licenses to be either legal residents or American citizens. Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R) signed that law.

In California, one of the first states to pass such a law, more than a million illegal aliens have been allowed to secure driver’s licenses since 2015. Put another way, nearly 40 percent of California’s illegal alien population now has a driver’s license.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

In fiscal year 2022, illegal aliens with more than 17,500 drunk driving convictions were arrested by ICE agents. Illegal aliens with more than 8,700 drunk driving charges against them were also arrested by ICE agents within the same time period.

