Exclusive — Ashley Hinson: ‘Laughable’ Kamala Harris Chose ‘Soft-on-Crime’ Tim Walz to ‘Shore Up’ the Midwest

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) told Breitbart News Daily that it is “laughable” that Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris chose “soft-on-crime” Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate to “shore up” the Midwest.

Hinson, who represents the Hawkeye State’s second congressional district, spoke to Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater about Harris’s decision to pick Walz as her running mate.

She said, “He is the most extreme that she could have picked, and, if you think about it, it’s really no surprise — in my mind — that she picked someone who’s just like her — soft on crime and wants to raise taxes to pay for a radical, woke agenda … I’m very happy with this pick because … I’m going to go out over the next couple of months and talk about the contrast between what our agenda is going to be as House Republicans — and hopefully a Republican trifecta — versus what the country would look like under the Harris-Walz administration.”

Hinson said that Walz “signed a law that would actually let the state take kids away from their parents if they don’t let them have a sex change surgery or take the hormones. That’s absolutely nuts.”

The Iowa congresswoman continued, “He refused to shut down the violent protests in that city [Minneapolis], he’s soft on crime, out of touch with the values, and it’s really laughable that she picked him to try to shore up the … Midwest because we are a common sense people, we want the government out of the way, we want lower taxes, we want safe communities, we want to put criminals behind bars, and, here, you have this duo, now, Harris and Walz, that will support taxing everything that moves, lives, breathes.”

The morning after the second night of riots after the death of George Floyd in 2020, Walz described the city’s response as an “abject failure.” He later deployed the National Guard, but only a small contingent was on the ground during the third night of violence. An assessment later blamed a communication breakdown between the governor and the mayor for the failure to quell the violence happening under Walz’s watch.

