An illegal alien, released into the United States nearly a decade ago, is now accused of sexually assaulting a child in Rhode Island.

The 25-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala first arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in August 2016 under former President Obama’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He was apprehended near Antelope Wells, New Mexico.

After being apprehended, DHS gave the illegal alien a Notice to Appear (NTA) at a later date before a federal immigration judge.

In February 2022, the Providence Police Department arrested the illegal alien on first-degree child molestation sexual assault charges. Two years later, in July of this year, the Superior Court in Providence issued a warrant for the illegal alien’s arrest and he turned himself in to police later that date.

The illegal alien was also allowed to post bail the day he turned himself in.

On July 22, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took the illegal alien into their custody. He remains in ICE custody pending the outcome of the child sex assault case against him and his subsequent deportation.

“This Guatemalan noncitizen will have his day in court, but he stands accused of some serious and disturbing crimes,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement. “We owe it to the children of our communities to apprehend and remove noncitizen sex offenders from their neighborhoods.”

