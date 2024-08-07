Kamala Harris Has Not Given an Interview in 17 Days Since Joining Race

Vice President Kamala Harris has not given one interview or press conference to the media in the 17 days since she joined the presidential race.

She has given a few speeches, in which she has repeated the same script — first to campaign headquarters, then to party supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she introduced running mate Tim Walz on Tuesday.

Her only unscripted remarks came last week at Andrews Air Force Base, when she joined President Joe Biden to welcome Americans who had been freedom from Russia in a prisoner swap.

Harris, in her characteristic style, made circular remarks about “the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy.”

Republicans have taken to mocking Harris’s strategy as a “basement” strategy, referring to the Biden campaign’s attempt to keep the candidate off the campaign trail for months during 2020, ostensibly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But there is no small amount of frustration on the Republican side, since media coverage of her candidacy has been glowing, without any apparent interest on the part of journalists in asking her questions about her record or policies.

As Breitbart News has noted, there are no policies on Kamala Harris’s campaign website yet.

