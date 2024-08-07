Kamala Harris Adds Tim Walz to Website, but Still No Policies Yet

The Kamala Harris for President campaign website has added running mate Tim Walz — but still has no policies.

As Breitbart News noted earlier in the week, Harris had not listed any policy positions, more than two weeks after joining the race. That has not changed — though clearly her website is being maintained and updated by her staff.

Harris had the most left-wing record of any U.S. Senator, including socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), when she was in the Senate. She embraced “Medicare for All”; backed the “Green New Deal”; and praised “defund the police.”

Her campaign says she has changed her views — she no longer opposes fracking, for example — but she herself has not made clear where she stands. And because she is not speaking to the media, there is no chance to ask about her views.

Gov. Walz has a left-wing record in Minnesota that includes some of the same left-wing policies Harris has embraced in the past. He made Minnesota a “sanctuary state” for illegal aliens and transgender surgeries for minor children.

In 2020, Walz delayed sending the National Guard to quell riots in Minneapolis, while Harris solicited bail funds for those arrested for rioting. That is just one area of overlap between the two. But in policy terms, they remain silent.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.