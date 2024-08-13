Joe Biden Repeats Charlottesville ‘Very Fine People’ Hoax, Again

President Joe Biden repeated the “very fine people” hoax on Tuesday, falsely claiming that then-President Donald Trump praised neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in 2017 as “very fine people” when he actually condemned them “totally.”

Biden repeated the hoax by posting video of his interview last weekend with CBS News’ Sunday Morning, which Breitbart News also reported as a repetition of the hoax.

Biden simply does not care that the hoax has been debunked.

Biden — who rarely remembers the name of the woman who was killed in Charlottesville, Heather Heyer, then went on to claim that Trump enabled the Ku Klux Klan to operate openly, without hoods, because he was their ally.

Breitbart News confronted Biden about the hoax five years ago. He falsely claimed Trump never condemned the neo-Nazis.

The transcript of Trump’s actual remarks is undeniable, and yet Biden continues to repeat the hoax.

Liberal fact-checker Snopes.com has also debunked the hoax. And yet Biden continues to repeat the hoax.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign also repeats the lie, even though she had it debunked to her face in 2020.

The hoax is possibly the most divisive lie in American politics today, motivating hatred and fear of Trump on the left, contributing to a climate in which the president was very nearly assassinated by a gunman at a rally last month.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.