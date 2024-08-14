Exclusive: Conservative TV Programming to Reach Seven Million More Homes Through The First TV – HC2 Broadcasting Partnership

Rapidly growing television outlet The First TV is now available over-the-air in seven million more homes, including major markets such as New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Minneapolis, Charlotte, and St. Louis.

“We are honored to bring the most powerful conservative voices in America to seven million more homes.” said Chris Balfe, CEO of The First TV. “This will be the most consequential election of our lifetime. More than ever, viewers need access to news and commentary they can trust. The First is going to bring it to them.”

The First TV is home to legendary broadcaster Bill O’Reilly and his nightly program, The No Spin News. Programming also includes The Dana Show featuring popular radio and social media personality Dana Loesch; I’m Right hosted by former Marine and combat veteran Jesse Kelly; The Sean Spicer Show with former White House Press Secretary for Donald Trump Sean Spicer, and Breitbart News Daily hosted by Mike Slater.

“We are delighted to have launched the First TV news channel on our stations,” said Les Levi, president and CEO of HC2 Broadcasting. “In this extraordinary presidential news cycle, our viewers will be rewarded with First TV’s outstanding reporting and news commentary.” HC2 Broadcasting is a leading station owner that delivers over-the-air network content. Launched in 2017, it owns and operates more than 250 television stations in 100 major markets, covering 70 percent of the U.S. population.