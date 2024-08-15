Kamala Harris Never Broke Once from Biden Administration Policy

Vice President Kamala Harris has never dissented once from President Joe Biden’s policies — whether on the economy, on the border, on foreign policy or any other topic.

That may have been her role, as vice president, but it also has implications for her policies as a presidential candidate.

Harris, who has not provided her campaign’s policies more than three weeks after entering the race, may find it tough to convince voters that she has different views than Biden.

He attacked some of her policies, such as “Medicare for All,” on the campaign trail in 2019, but there has been no daylight between them since.

Nearly every major policy initiative under Biden was called the “Biden-Harris administration” policy. The disastrous border policy was called the “Biden-Harris Administration Immigration Policy.” The economic policy was called the “Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint.” Even when smaller steps were taken, they were frequently referred to as “Biden-Harris administration” policies.

The goal was to highlight Harris’s role, especially as Biden was an old, white male who promised in the 2020 campaign that he would be a “transition” candidate to leaders from different backgrounds.

The one example where there might have been a slight difference between the two was when Harris insisted on a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza — a position slightly to the left of Biden’s, and which he soon adopted.

The administration is still sticking to the idea that Biden and Harris share the same policies. Asked by Peter Doocy of Fox News whether Harris was dropping “Bidenomics,” an irate Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday: “Do you know this is the Biden-Harris administration? Are you aware that this is the Biden-Harris administration? And she is indeed the vice president.”

There is no break between them, and there never has been, since she joined his campaign in 2020. Biden’s policies are Harris’s policies. She owns them — for better, and for worse — even if she has replaced him at the top of the ticket.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.