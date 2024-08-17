Report: Former Rep. George Santos to Plead Guilty to Fraud Charges on Monday

Former New York Republican Rep. George Santos will plead guilty to multiple charges in the ongoing fraud case against him after previously maintaining his innocence, sources said.

A person with insider knowledge of the matter told the Hill that the disgraced ex-congressman will enter his guilty plea on Monday, allowing him to avoid trial in September on 23 criminal charges.

While Santos was originally hit with 13 charges concerning allegedly misleading campaign donors, charging their credit cards without authorization, falsely inflating campaign finance reports, fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits, and lying on his financial disclosures in May 2023, prosecutors slapped him with ten more counts in October.

Santos, 36, was expelled from the U.S. Congress in December 2023 after the House Ethics Committee reported that he knowingly filed false reports with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), used campaign funds for personal purposes — including subscriptions to OnlyFans and botox treatments — and willfully violated ethics laws as it related to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House.

The insider source claimed that the former lawmaker will plead guilty to multiple counts but did not specify which.

Santos’s impending court date comes after two of his former staffers pleaded guilty in 2023.

Former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks and fundraising worker Samuel Miele both admitted to multiple fraud charges in relation to working for Santos in fall 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).