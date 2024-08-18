Anti-Israel protesters crashed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) welcome party on Sunday night, and one protester rushed the stage to deliver a “free Palestine” message.

“150,000 people are dead,” the masked woman could be heard yelling. “You are furthering a genocide. And the Harris-Biden administration keeps on funding it.”

Event organizers then ushered her off the stage.

🚨 #BREAKING: Palestine protestors have just CRASHED at the DNC Welcome party It hasn’t even STARTED yet 😂

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesperson for the pro-palestinian coalition, told reporters that “tens of thousands” of people will be marching in the street.

“Almost 270 organizations from across the U.S. have joined the coalition to March on the DNC,” Abudayyeh said. “Tens of thousands [of people] will be out on the streets starting tomorrow, August 19 at noon, right here at Union Park to say, ‘Stop the genocide now, end U.S. aid to Israel and free Palestine.’”

“Up until 2 p.m. when we step off, we’re going to be fighting for our rights and we’re going to be fighting for that route,” Abudayyeh added.

During one speech, which Breitbart News broadcasted during a Facebook live, a woman denounced the Democrats for failing to deliver on promises.

“My issue with the Democratic Party is they tell us lies … Every time, they lie to us,” the woman said. “So why should we come out and vote for these Democrats? They’re not doing nothing for us. And I’m sick and tired of them lying to us. Every single time.”