Former CNN host Don Lemon interviewed several women who explained to him that they were voting for former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a post on X, Lemon shared a video showing him interviewing several women about who they would vote for in the 2024 presidential election. Among the list of reasons women cited were not wanting to vote for Harris just because of her race, and because they feel she is “phony and fake.”

“How are you feeling about the election?” Lemon asked an African-American woman.

“I’m going for Trump,” the woman answered. “I feel like every time they don’t want somebody who is good for us to win, they throw somebody black in our face, thinking that’s going to like make us vote for the black person.”

Another African-American woman explained that she had voted for former President Barack Obama “because he was black.”

“I don’t want to vote for her because she’s the first black woman to run for president or to win,” the second woman explained.

The woman added, “I’m supporting Trump.”

When asked why by Lemon, the lady explained that things have “to change.”

“It has to change. And, now I vote more for what fits me better as a person, rather than voting for the black person, or voting for the first woman,” the woman explained.

One woman informed Lemon that she did not vote.

“Well, I want Donald Trump, I’m sorry,” another lady answered. “I want Donald Trump.”

“Why are you apologizing?” Lemon asked the lady.

“Well, I know nobody likes him, but we had good times with Donald Trump,” the lady added.

The woman added that she did “not like” Harris, or her “giddiness” and “laughing,” noting that everything is “a joke” to her.

Another African-American lady explained that she was voting for Trump because she had “always been a fan of his.”

The lady added that she felt that Harris was, “phony and fake,” and added that she was “not feeling her.”

“I used to be against Trump,” one lady explained. “I used to live in Virginia. I saw the bad side of it, but really, moving to Cleveland, I saw the other side of it.”

Lemon’s video comes days after other videos in which he interviewed voters in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.