New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) recently claimed that President Donald Trump has ordered people to watch her house, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

While speaking during a rally at Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in Harlem on May 3, James said there was a “bias” against women that Sharpton had mentioned. She then launched into a rant about Trump.

James stated:

And it’s this bias of low expectations. And it’s this bias that somehow women cannot be strong enough and go toe-to-toe against these, this president of these United States. And I stand before you as someone who deals with him each and every day. In fact, he knows my name personally. Between me and Jasmine Crockett and Letitia James. In fact, he knows me so well he… they’re trying to attack me. They’ve got individuals coming to my house, standing outside my house. Last Sunday, church Sunday, while I was in church, these individuals were in front of my house taking pictures. And then streaming it, putting it on social media. This is nothing more than a revenge tour. This is nothing more than vindictiveness! This is nothing more than a individual who’s upset at me because we secured a $454 million judgment against him and his family and his company [sic].

In April, the Trump administration referred James for potential prosecution regarding alleged mortgage fraud, Breitbart News reported:

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte sent a criminal referral to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, stating that James had ‘falsified records’ to get home loans for a property in Virginia that she claimed served as a her ‘principal residence’ in 2023. At the same time, she served as a New York state prosecutor.

The alleged falsification occurred right before James started a civil fraud trial against Trump, Breitbart News noted at the time. James claimed Trump and the Trump Organization overinflated values of some of their properties. Her trial against them resulted in a $454 million judgement, but Trump is appealing.

In February 2024, Breitbart News’ Joel B. Pollak wrote that “a review of 70 years of legal history by the Associated Press showed no precedent whatsoever for suing an entrepreneur or business for allegedly inflating real estate values when there was no victim that suffered any damage.”

“Indeed, the record suggests that James held Trump to different rules,” he added.

Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly opened a criminal investigation into James over her alleged mortgage fraud.

Meanwhile, James said recently that her office was “ready on day one” to file lawsuits against Trump.

At the event on May 3, James did not say if she believes she is being followed at her home in Brooklyn or the property she owns in Virginia, the Post article said.

“She declined through a spokesperson to say which social media posts she was referring to or expand on her remarks,” the newspaper noted.