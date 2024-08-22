Jon Tester Surrenders: Montana Democrat Says It’s More Important for Kamala Harris to Win than for Him to Be Reelected

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) said Wednesday that electing Kamala Harris as president is more important than his own releection as Montana’s senior senator.

“Mine isn’t the important one; it’s the one at the top. There’s a lot at stake here. There’s democracy at stake, there’s rural America at stake, there’s how we treat one another at stake. There’s a lot at stake,” the Montana Democrat said during a rally in Missoula.

“There’s a lot of things going on in this world. You’ve got to have leadership that knows how to bring people together so that people can work together to find solutions. That doesn’t mean you compromise your values, that doesn’t mean you do stupid (stuff). That means you bring people together, to get people on the same page to solve problems,” Tester continued.

Tester is credited with recruiting Kamala Harris to run for Senate in 2015 and has referred to the California Democrat as a “friend.”

Fox News reported:

Tester’s relationship with Harris goes back many years and the Montana senator was reportedly directly involved in recruiting Harris to the Senate in 2015 when he was chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC). “It gets me in on leadership meetings and allows me to influence where the party is going, what the party’s going to do … to focus on things that are important,” Tester said about his role at DSCC in 2014.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokeswoman Maggie Abboud said in a written statement, “Last night, Jon Tester accidentally told the truth: he thinks it is more important for Kamala Harris to win than it is for him to win reelection. Tester no longer cares about Montana, he only cares about making sure radical Democrats have power in Washington D.C.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.