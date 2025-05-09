Nolte: 80% of Liberals Want Elon Musk in Prison

In today’s edition of why the Democrat Party must be forever obliterated and never again allowed to hold power, we learn 73 percent of Democrat voters and 80 percent of self-identified liberals want Elon Musk thrown in prison.

“A new telephone and online survey … of 1,067 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on April 30-May 4, 2025 … finds that 54% of Likely Voters would support a hypothetical law that would imprison Musk for his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” reads the report. This includes “39% who would Strongly Support such a law.”

Here’s the exact wording of the set-up question:

Elon Musk helped create the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Some claim that DOGE has engaged in unconstitutional activities, while others support DOGE’s efforts to reduce government spending. Would you support a hypothetical law that would ban Elon Musk from serving in government?

Here’s the next question:

Would you support a hypothetical law that would imprison Elon Musk for his role in DOGE?

“The fact that a majority of Democratic voters would support imprisoning Elon Musk for trying to make government more efficient is a shocking indictment of the modern left, which has become increasingly more tyrannical in recent years,” said Justin Haskins, senior fellow at The Heartland Institute, who conducted the poll with Rasmussen.

“We’ve reached a point where many Americans would rather unjustly punish innovation than fix the broken systems Musk was trying to reform,” he added.

Indeed. Thanks to sore-loser Democrats, America is closer to Nazi Germany than at anytime in our history.

For no reason other than he’s Elon Musk and looking to audit the government, 68 percent of Democrats would ban Musk from serving in government.

These are Democrat voters, rank-and-file Democrats, willing to manufacture a law that would “legalize” throwing Elon Musk in prison for sacrificing his most important asset — his time — to try and make the federal government more efficient, less expensive, and less corrupt.

But, you see, that’s what these Democrats object to—rooting out the federal corruption that washes tax dollars into left-wing institutions that fund Democrat policies, campaigns, and priorities. From your wallet to USAID to an NGO that encourages illegal immigration and lopping the breasts off of 13-year-old tomboys.

Deep down, Democrats know their policies are unpopular and that cheating is the only way to pretend otherwise. Without these federal dollars, they cannot pay their “grassroots” protesters. Without public unions, there is no way to funnel billions in tax dollars in the form of union dues into the Democrat party campaign coffers.

This is a group of voters, activists, and politicians that have become so fascist, the rule of law no longer means anything. To win, they will kangaroo court you straight into prison. Hell, we already saw this with the left’s obscene attempts to bankrupt and imprison President Trump and his family.

What Did Elon Find? Trump Hints at Something “Horrible” Uncovered by DOGE

And here we are with Musk. A vast majority of Democrats want a law written that will throw a man who has broken no laws imprison.

To win, Democrats flood our country with millions of unvetted third worlders, they permanently mutilate children, groom our kids, empty the prisons, legalize drugs, and destroy the public school system.

God help us if they ever assume power again, because if you thought they played for keeps before, you haven’t seen anything yet.

