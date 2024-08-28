Poll: Most Americans Believe Harris Is Insincere, Trump Is Genuine

A majority of Americans say that Vice President Kamala Harris lacks sincerity in her message and that she says what she thinks the American public wants to hear rather than what she actually believes, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.

The poll, conducted August 25-27, found that 53 percent of 1,554 Americans sampled believe Harris is placating the public and merely telling folks what they want to hear. Conversly, just over a third of voters, 35 percent, say Harris believes in what she actually says. Twelve percent are unsure.

The trend holds among the 1,368 registered voters sampled in the poll. A slightly larger share of 54 percent of the demographic thinks Harris is disingenuous in her message and is merely appeasing voters. Another 39 percent think she is sincere in her comments, and seven percent are not sure if she is genuine or not.

Harris has a substantial problem with independents on this front. Just over one in five independents say she actually believes what she says, while 56 percent believe the opposite. Another 22 percent are unsure.

The contrast between perceptions of Harris and Americans’ outlook on former President Donald Trump in this poll is stark, with 51 percent of all Americans saying he believes what he says. In comparison, 39 percent are of the opinion he says what he thinks will please voters.

Among registered voters, 53 percent see Trump as sincere, while 41 percent think he is working to appease the public.

Nearly half of all independents, 48 percent, think Trump speaks from his own views, while 36 percent feel he is placating voters. The remaining 16 percent of independents are unsure.

The poll also found that most voters viewed Trump as a strong leader and Harris as a weak leader, as Breitbart News reported.