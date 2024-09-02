Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Mistakenly Refers to Tim Walz as ‘Tom’ Twice

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) mistakenly referred to Democrat vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as “Tom” twice during a Labor Day event.

While speaking at the LaborFest in Milwaukee on Monday, Evers highlighted how Walz, like Evers, was a “former union member” and how he had “signed the most pro-worker package” in Minnesota’s history.

“Like me, he’s a former union member. He signed the most pro-worker package in Minnesota history to strengthen workforce protections, give people paid leave, and lots more,” Evers said:

And, Wisconsin, you all know what happens when you elect a former teacher, don’t you? We get shit done. We always do what’s best for kids and working families. We work to find common ground and consensus, and we work and lead with kindness, respect, and passion. Those are the exact midwestern values, qualities, and work ethic that make Tom — will make Tom — a great vice president.

TONY EVERS: “…that will make Tom a great vice president!” Who’s Tom? pic.twitter.com/rLkEnMLoN8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2024

Many people took to social media to poke fun at Evers mistakenly calling Walz by the wrong name, questioning if Walz is “lying about his name.”

“Such a great candidate that nobody wants to say his name,” one person wrote in a post on X.

such a great candidate that nobody wants to say his name https://t.co/ZHHLN45Ktf — Zach Smith (@ZachSmith220230) September 2, 2024

“Is Walz lying about his name now,” another person wrote.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 is Walz lying about his name now. https://t.co/oiykBmwnLa — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) September 2, 2024

“The people in the back nodding and smiling,” another person wrote. “The bar is so low.”

The people in the back nodding and smiling. The bar is so low. https://t.co/aLAABIvhTR — 🇺🇸🌴Floridabby (@Alaynalaine) September 2, 2024

Walz has faced criticism for having inflated his military record and for dodging a deployment to Iraq after he had pledged to go with his unit from the United States Army National Guard despite his ongoing congressional campaign.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Walz served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and retired at the rank of master sergeant, or an E-8. However, on his official website bio, he lists a higher rank that he served at for a short period that ultimately was rescinded, as he did not complete all the requirements to serve at that rank. However, his bio implies that he retired at the rank of command sergeant major, or an E-9.

The Harris campaign later removed a reference on its website to Walz being a “retired command sergeant major” and noted that Walz had once reached the rank of command sergeant major.