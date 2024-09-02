Four retired military leaders slammed Democrat presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) for inflating his military record and dodging a deployment to Iraq in an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show that aired Monday.

Minnesota National Guard Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Paul Herr called Walz a “habitual liar.”

“He’s a habitual liar. He lies about everything! He lies about stuff that doesn’t make sense,” Herr said.

Walz claimed for nearly two decades he was a “retired command sergeant major” when he was actually a “retired master sergeant” — one rank below.

WOW! Megyn Kelly releases damning interview with veterans who served with Tim Walz "He's a habitual liar! He lies about everything! He lies about stuff that doesn't make sense!" pic.twitter.com/5IfXci7YB2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 2, 2024

Herr, who appeared with three other retired senior leaders in the Minnesota National Guard, noted that Walz has lied about other things as well.

“He says all these things like, ‘I was a football coach.’ You were assistant coach and you were fired because of a DUI that you lied about being deaf to try and get out of whatever you were trying to get out of there,” he said.

Walz also lied about carrying weapons “in war” when he never deployed to a combat zone. The Harris-Walz campaign claimed he “misspoke” and then Walz himself during a recent interview with CNN blamed it on grammar and speaking passionately.

Walz also lied about using in vitro fertilization to conceive his two children, when his wife used intra uterine insemination instead.

“I mean, it just it’s just one habitual lie after another. They keep piling up, and eventually, you can’t present enough blankets to cover it up,” Herr said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.