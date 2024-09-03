Pro-Hamas Protester in NYC Cheered Terrorist Group’s Murder of American-Israeli Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

A Hamas fanatic declared during Monday’s anti-Israel protest in Manhattan that American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, “deserved” to be murdered by the terrorist group in a shocking video that pro-Israel influencer Lizzy Savetsky captured.

On Saturday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers found Goldberg-Polin’s body in Gaza after nearly a year of being Hamas’s hostage.

The viral Instagram video, which amassed more than 30,000 likes and 5,000 comments in less than 24 hours, shows who appears to be Savetsky’s husband, Dr. Ira Savetsky, confronting the unidentified man in his vehicle.

The man told Dr. Savetsky that Goldberg-Polin “deserved” to be murdered, promoting outrage from Savetsky.

“He deserved it!?” he exclaimed in shock, asking, “Why’s that?”

“What business does he have over there?” the man responded.

Savetsky stressed that the 23-year-old was enjoying a festival with friends before the terrorist organization took him captive on October 7, 2023. The man then absurdly claimed that “Israel killed him, not Hamas.”

“Hamas released the video themselves. They’re proud. They’re proud, and you’re supporting terrorists like that,” Dr. Savetsky responded.

“I am,” the man responded before driving off, with Palestinian flags situated on either side of his SUV.

The video and caption also detail another moment from the Savetskys’ stressful encounter with protesters as they tried to take their young children home from lunch.

“We were walking home from lunch with our family in our completely distraught state, and we were blocked from crossing the street by these soulless terror supporters chanting for MORE violence,” the post from Lizzy Savetsky’s account notes.

At one point, Dr. Savetsky spoke with a New York City Police officer, expressing outage that protesters were marching down the street “proudly supporting Hamas terrorists.”

The officer told Savetsky to “think about your family.”

“I’m thinking about the future of my family in the city… I don’t want them growing up in a city where there are proud terrorist supporters,” he said.

Protesters were seen openly chanting, “Israel, go to hell!” at one point during the march, which Within Our Lifetime and Healthcare Workers for Palestine organized.

It is right to rebel israel go to hell!

📍Park ave E 37th st pic.twitter.com/Ckx3J0CWcY — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) September 2, 2024

Early on in the protest, one pro-Palestinaian protester was even seen whacking a man, who was reportedly a pro-Israel counter-protester, over the head with a tambourine.