Georgia High School Attacker Stopped by Good Guy with a Gun

On Wednesday afternoon, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith made clear the Apalachee High School attacker was stopped by an armed School Resource Officer.

During a joint press conference with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Smith noted that the shooter was confronted by a School Resource Officer and faced with the option of surrendering or being shot.

FOX 35 Orlando aired the press conference, where Smith said, “Obviously the shooter was armed, and our School Resource Officer engaged him, and the shooter quickly realized that if he did not give up, that it would end with an officer involved shooting.”

He said the shooter “gave up, got on the ground, and the deputy took him into custody.”

Ironically, in 2019, during her first presidential campaign, Kamala Harris called for taking police officers out of schools.

