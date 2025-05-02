Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) has been aiming for the top Democrat spot on the House Oversight Committee as Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) plans to step aside.

Politico reported on Thursday Crockett has been pitching herself for the position to fellow Democrats, sending text messages, emails, and hosting conversations on the House floor. Though the space has not yet been left vacant, Democrat Gerry Connolly has planned to step aside as he battles a recurrence of esophageal cancer. Per the report:

Crockett has told other lawmakers that she’s “made for the moment,” the people said, an apparent reference to the desire among Democratic voters for more forceful resistance to President Donald Trump. She told POLITICO in a text message that, while there isn’t a vacancy, “knowing that Rep Connolly doesn’t plan to seek re-election & knowing that our oversight powers are broad, I’m ready to shine a light on the very dark things taking place in our country under this administration.” She added, “I wouldn’t want anyone to think that I’m not interested in leading our investigative body while also communicating & educating the country on our findings.”

Should Crockett earn the spot, it would mark a noticeable shift in Democrat leadership to the younger and progressive wing led by the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and others.

Crockett has positioned herself as a staunch critic of the Trump administration and recently compared the mass deportation programs to kidnapping.

“As far as I’m concerned, you randomly kidnapping folk and you throwing them out of the country against their civil rights, against their constitutional rights,” Crockett said in an Instagram video recently.

“And, frankly, how would they feel if some other country decided that they were gonna just start throwing people randomly in our country? Like that is absolutely insane,” she added.

