Employers in the United States added 177,000 workers to their payrolls in April, the Department of Labor said Friday, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2 percent, defying predictions of labor market sluggishness following President Trump’s announcement of tariffs.

Economists had been expecting 130,000 jobs and an unemployment rate unchanged at 4.2 percent. The prior month’s jobs figure was revised down to 185,000 from 228,000

The strength in hiring came from the private sector, which added 167,000 jobs. Economists had expected private employers to add just 125,000 workers. This was nearly unchanged from the downwardly revised 170,000 jobs added in March.

The labor market drew in more workers, growing the supply of labor in April. The participation rate rose to 62.6 percent from 62.5 in the previous month. The number of people employed in the month rose by 436,000 to 163,944,000.

The average workweek expanded to 34.3 hours from 34.2 hours, a sign that employer demand for labor grew in the month. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent. Compared with a year ago, average earnings are up 3.8 percent, significantly higher than the 2.4 percent gain in the consumer price index through March.

Manufacturers did shed 1,000 jobs but this was less than the 3,000 loss expected. Durable goods manufacturers added 2,000 workers, reversing the decline in March. Within manufacturing, machinery and word products were strong while makers of semiconductors, communications equipment, and navigational technologies shed jobs. The prior month’s figure was revised up from an addition of 1,000 jobs to 3,000.

The construction sector added a solid 11,000 jobs, including 9,000 in specialty trades. Transportation and warehousing, an area that many thought might be hit by a tariff-related slowdown, added 29,000 jobs, the strongest growth since December.

The effects of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and the Trump administration’s efforts to “reprivatize” the economy could be seen in the jobs numbers, with federal employment falling by 9,000. Since January, when President Trump took office, federal payrolls have contracted by 26,000.