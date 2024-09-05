Exclusive: Democrat U.S. Senate Nominee for Missouri Lucas Kunce Refuses to Say if He Endorses Kamala Harris

Democrat U.S. Senate nominee for Missouri Lucas Kunce on Wednesday refused to say if he would endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid, according to footage Breitbart News exclusively obtained.

“Mr. Kunce, will you endorse Kamala Harris for the presidency?” a person asked him.

Instead of answering the straightforward question, staffers surrounded the person and demanded he leave the Kansas City, Missouri, rally.

Kunce has repeatedly dodged questions about endorsing Harris’s presidential bid.

In July, Kunce said he was too “focused” on his Senate campaign to tell people how to “vote in any other races other than my own.”

On July 22, the Missouri Democrat said, “I don’t really feel like it’s my business to tell anybody how to vote in any other races other than my own.”

On July 30, Kunce said, “I’m asking enough people to vote for me right now that I’m not running around asking people to vote for anybody else.”

In mid-August, when asked about Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Harris’s running mate, Kunce said, “I actually haven’t paid attention to that particularly. I’m really focused on the race here in Missouri: How we’re going to win, getting out and meeting every single voter that I can.”

Even though he has refused to endorse the leader of the Democrat Party, Kunce holds leftist beliefs.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has attacked Kunce for his radical environmental policies, citing a 2021 op-ed in which Kunce calls for America to stop using fossil fuels.

“We need to ditch all fossil fuels, not just oil, the same way we ditched whale oil for petroleum in the late 1800s,” Kunce wrote.

One Hawley ad noted that 65 percent of Missourians drive trucks, but Kunce’s policies would “take them off the road.”

“It’s nuts, but it’s Kunce,” the ad concluded.

Another Hawley ad noted that Kunce wants biological men to play in women’s sports and even wants “gender-affirming” surgeries for alleged “trans youth:”

A third ad noted that Kunce opposes the construction of a border wall along America’s southern border but supports amnesty for illegal aliens and even health care for illegal aliens: