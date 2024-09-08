The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced it flew banners over college football games in an attempt to tie former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) to Project 2025.

In a press release on Saturday, the DNC announced banners with messages that read, “JD Vance <3 Ohio State + Project 2025,” and “Penn St: Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025,” had been flown over football games at the University of Michigan and Pennsylvania State University.

Another banner, with the message, “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025,” was also set to be “flown over” the football game at the University of Wisconsin.

“Today, during week two of the 2024 college football season, the Democratic National Committee flew planes with banner messages tying Donald Trump and JD Vance to their dangerous Project 2025 agenda over the University of Michigan’s Michigan Stadium and Penn State’s Beaver Stadium – with a banner still to be flown over Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin later today — to remind college students and football fans that a vote for Trump is the same as losing the game thanks to his dangerous and extreme Project 2025 plans,” the DNC wrote in the press release.

“It’s college football Saturday, and fans are ready to sack the competition and beat Project 2025, which would give Trump unprecedented power, allow Trump to ban abortion nationwide, allow the government to monitor pregnancies, and give tax giveaways for billionaires,” Abhi Rahman, the Deputy Communications Director for the DNC said in a statement.

Rahman explained that the DNC was trying to reach voters located in swing states.

“These banners carry a message that resonates with fans, and reminds them that the most important contest is still to come in November,” Rahman added. “The contrast in this election couldn’t be clearer, and we have a winning playbook: sack Project 2025, make a goal-line stand, and drive 99 yards the other way towards a more just and equal America for all.”

During an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan in July, Trump disavowed the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, stating some people “on the right” came up with Project 2025, according to the Washington Examiner.

Trump has also previously stated he has “no idea who is behind it” and that he disagrees with “some of the things they’re saying.”

“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on July 5. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Despite Trump having attempted to distance himself from the policy outline created by the Heritage Foundation, several Democrats such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden have attempted to link Trump to Project 2025.