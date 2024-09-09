The Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign website has released a policy page seven weeks after the Democratic nominees entered the 2024 race.

The Kamala Harris campaign has taken criticism in recent days for being big on vibes and rhetoric while being light on policy. Just seven weeks after she entered the race amid Biden’s withdrawal, the campaign site finally includes a policy page.

People took note of it online.

The policies most notably feature sections that compare and contrast Kamala’s position with that of “Project 2025,” which the Democrats have been trying to pin on former President Donald Trump for weeks now. The “Ensure Safety and Justice for All” section gets particularly spicy.

“Donald Trump is a convicted criminal who only cares about himself. He’s proven that time and time again – from caving to the gun lobby and doing nothing to address gun violence to killing the bipartisan border security deal that would secure our border and keep America safe, just to help himself politically,” the section says.

“If elected president, Trump will implement his Project 2025 agenda to consolidate power, bring the Department of Justice and the FBI under his direct control so he can give himself unchecked legal power and go after his opponents, and rule as a dictator on ‘day one,'” it continues.

While her proposals make mention, of LGBTQ rights, particularly on discrimination and housing, it makes no mention of transgender ideology, specifically for the transitioning of minors.

On Israel, the campaign says that Kamala Harris will defend the Jewish state’s right to exist and will work to end the war in Gaza.

“Vice President Harris will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and she will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself. She and President Biden are working to end the war in Gaza, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination,” it says.

