Mexican Federal Agent Killed After Testifying in U.S. Trial of Drug Lord’s Son

A highly decorated Mexican federal police officer and his wife died during a targeted attack by gunmen in Mexico. The murder came just weeks after it became known that his testimony in a U.S trial had helped seal the fate of the son of the leader of Cartel Jalisco New Generation. The drug lord’s son received a life term in prison.

Last week, authorities in Mexico confirmed the murder of Ivan Morales and his wife as they travelled in their personal vehicle in Morelos State, about 100 kilometers away from Mexico City.

Mexican authorities are investigating the case. Politicians and pundits in Mexico have been quick to make the connection that Morales had been a key witness in last year’s U.S. trial against Ruben “El Menchito” Oseguera Gonzalez. El Menchito is the son of Mexico’s most violent cartel kingpin, Ruben Nemesio “El Mencho Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of Cartel Jalisco New Generation. Earlier this year, El Menchito received a life sentence in prison for his role in his father’s criminal empire.

Morales was a highly decorated federal police officer who survived a fiery helicopter crash in 2015 during a raid where authorities tried to capture El Mencho. At the time, Mexican authorities tried to arrest El Mencho in the Mexican state of Jalisco. However, El Mencho and his son mobilized their gunmen, setting up numerous roadblocks and having their cartel forces clash with police forces.

As Breitbart Texas reported, El Menchito was ultimately responsible for ordering that a Mexican police helicopter be shot down, killing nine officers. That information was revealed during his U.S. trial. During that crash, Morales sustained serious injuries, including severe burn injuries to most of his face.

