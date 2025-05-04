Trump to Impose 100% Tariff on Movies Produced in Foreign Countries: ‘We Want Movies Made in America Again’

President Donald Trump revealed that his administration will be imposing a 100 percent tariff “on any and all” movies coming into the United States that are produced in foreign countries, noting that the film industry in the U.S. was “dying.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump pointed out that other countries were “offering all sorts of incentives” in order to draw filmmakers and studios away from the U.S.

Trump added that he was authorizing the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to “begin the process of instituting” a 100 percent tariff on movies produced outside of the U.S.

“The Movie Industry in American is DYING a very fast death,” Trump wrote in his post. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”

The announcement from Trump comes as actor Jon Voight, who Trump appointed as a special envoy to make Hollywood great again, has “met with various guild officials and studio executive in recent weeks, according to Deadline.

Voight has met with various guild officials and studio executives in recent weeks, and there was some expectation of a federal tax incentive. There has long been a push within the industry for a more robust tax incentive, as opposed to state tax breaks, as a way to keep more production in the United States. Union representatives have been raising the idea of a federal tax break to further incentivize domestic production for some time.

“It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!” Trump added. “Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

Trump’s post comes as China has previously announced that it would reduce the amount of Hollywood films that it imports in response to Trump’s tariffs.