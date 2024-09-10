Former first lady Melania Trump raised questions surrounding the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump, stating that they “need to uncover the truth.”

In a video posted to X, promoting her upcoming book, Melania, the former first lady spoke about how the assassination attempt on her husband during his rally in Butler, Pennslyvania, on July 13, “was a horrible, distressing experience.”

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” Melania said. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder, why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to the story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

The former president was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear after Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building, where he had a direct line of sight of Trump.

Corey Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania fire chief, was shot and killed after Crooks opened fire at the rally. Comperatore threw himself over his daughter and wife as gunshots were heard. Two other men, James Copenhaver, and David Dutch, were also injured.

In the aftermath of the assassination, reports have revealed that a local law enforcement officer encountered Crooks prior to him opening fire.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle also revealed that the agency had not placed agents on the roof that Crooks was on because there was a “safety factor” associated with a “sloped roof.” However, prior to the rally, the Secret Service had reportedly deemed the rooftop as a security risk.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, there were multiple security failings during the rally, such as the Secret Service reportedly seeing Crooks on the rooftop around 5:52 p.m., 20 minutes before Trump took the stage, yet nothing was done to prevent Trump from going on stage.

Other reports have revealed that Crooks was reportedly “photographed twice by security officers,” law enforcement officers reported him as being a suspicious person, and other law enforcement officers reportedly radioed that Crooks was acting suspiciously.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) recently revealed that whistleblowers alleged that the majority of Secret Service agents who were assigned to protect Trump at the Butler rally were actually from the Department of Homeland Security and that they had gone through a “two-hour online webinar.”