The second man who was left injured after a gunman opened fire at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 was discharged from the hospital.

A spokesperson for Highmark Health confirmed to the Hill that James Copenhaver, 74, had been discharged from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after being injured during the former president’s rally weeks ago.

Copenhaver was one of two people who were left injured at the Trump rally on July 13 after Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire from the roof of a nearby building with a direct line of sight of Trump. Trump was shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

The other man who was left injured, David Dutch, was recently released from Allegheny General Hospital after he had been shot in his chest and liver.

Another man, Corey Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania fire chief was shot and killed during the rally while trying to shield and protect his wife and daughter.

Copenhaver’s family had previously issued a statement thanking “the first responders, medics, and hospital staff” who were taking care of him, and offered prayers for the other victims and Trump, according to KDKA News.

“Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care,” Copenhaver’s family said in a statement that was released from Allegheny Health Network.

The former president recently revealed that he was “going back to Butler” and would be holding a “big and beautiful rally” to honor Comperatore and the “brave patriots injured” at the rally.