Democrats Launch Ad Campaign Based on Kamala’s ‘Fearless Debate Performance’

Democrats are launching ad campaigns in New York and Las Vegas touting Vice President Kamala Harris’s “fearless debate performance,” which she achieved after the ABC News moderators intervened in her favor.

As Breitbart News reported, moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis fact-checked former President Donald Trump seven times, often incorrectly, while never fact-checking Harris once — even when she used long-debunked hoaxes.

In a statement, the Democratic National Committee said:

Hey all – Following Vice President Kamala Harris’ fearless debate performance during which she drew the clear contrast between Donald Trump’s dangerous Project 2025 agenda and her New Way Forward, the DNC is reaching voters in high-traffic and high visibility Times Square and the Las Vegas Strip to ask are they “…Ready For It?” and ensure they know to visit IWillVote.com to do their research on where and how to vote this November. 22 stories above the red steps in Times Square, rotating images celebrating our “Kamala era” will appear and in Las Vegas, billboards contrasting Americans’ excitement with Vice President Harris versus their exhaustion with Donald Trump will bracket Trump’s Las Vegas rally.

Democrats are leaning heavily on Harris’s debate performance, as she has done only one interview (on CNN, with running mate Tim Walz) since joining the race, and has held no press conferences whatsoever in nearly eight weeks.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.